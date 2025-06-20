Stocks Rise on Waller’s Remarks and Mideast Hopes: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A post-holiday Wall Street session saw stocks rising and short-dated Treasuries outperforming after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said rates could drop as soon as July, while concerns about a direct US involvement in the Middle East conflict eased as Donald Trump held off on a decision on whether to strike Iran.

The S&P 500 bounced after two sessions of losses. Investors also braced for a $6.5 trillion US options expiring on Friday, in a move that could free equities to swing more wildly than the subdued changes seen in recent weeks. Two-year yields almost wiped out their advance, trading around 3.94%. Oil fell after a news report that Tehran is ready to discuss limitations on its uranium enrichment.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Trump’s latest stance on the conflict between Israel and Iran signaled a step back after a run of tough rhetoric, including demands for Tehran residents to relocate and threats toward Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his early departure from this week’s Group of Seven summit in Canada to return to Washington.

Meantime, Waller’s comments in a Friday interview on CNBC followed the decision by Fed policymakers on Wednesday to keep rates on hold. Officials also continued to signal their expectation for two rate cuts before the end of 2025.

“The market is dealing with a lot presently, from geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty and questions about the Federal Reserve’s next move,” said Brian Buetel at UBS Wealth Management. “While there are different risks on the horizon, stocks are a forward looking barometer of economic growth, which we believe will hold up this year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. is set to open its first showrooms in India in July, people familiar with the discussions said, kicking off formal operations in the world’s third-biggest automobile market as the Elon Musk-led firm hunts for growth amid falling sales in Europe and China.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp. offered investors sweeter pricing on its $5 billion debt offering Friday, the same day Morgan Stanley is wrapping up commitments for the deal.

Meta Platforms Inc. is going up-market with its surprise hit smart glasses, rolling out new models with Oakley that are aimed at athletes and include improved video recording.

Kroger Co.’s sales surpassed expectations during the latest quarter, a sign that consumers are still spending on groceries and other essentials even amid economic turbulence.

Home Depot Inc. has made an offer for GMS Inc., potentially setting off a bidding war with QXO Inc. which this week made a $5 billion offer for the building-products distributor, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

CarMax Inc. reported comparable sales and earnings per share that beat consensus estimates.

Accenture Plc reported its third-quarter results and gave an outlook. Analysts highlighted bookings as a weak spot of the print.

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son is seeking to team up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to realize what could be his biggest bet yet — a trillion-dollar industrial complex in Arizona to build robots and artificial intelligence.

Temu’s sales decline in the US is deepening as the online marketplace drastically cuts spending on advertising targeting American consumers, signaling a shift in focus after President Donald Trump’s tariff barrage.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1519

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3499

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 145.64 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $106,012.54

Ether rose 1.8% to $2,554.29

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.53%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $74.99 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,361.77 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.