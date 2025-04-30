Stocks Sink as Data Sparks Economic Growth Concern: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Evidence the US economy is at risk of buckling under the weight of President Donald Trump’s tariff war whipped up fresh volatility on Wall Street, halting a weeklong recovery in equities and pushing the S&P 500 down about 2%.

Reports showing gross domestic product shrank, hiring cooled and inflation remained sticky capped a month of macroeconomic turbulence that has raked sentiment as investors adjust to the president’s trade offensive. The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of investor nervousness, jumped, while bonds whipsawed as mixed data muddled the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The American economy contracted at the start of the year for the first time since 2022 on a monumental pre-tariffs import surge and softer consumer spending.

“None of that should be surprising, but it is still negative news and it’s difficult to think that the consumer is in a much better place today,” said Neil Birrell at Premier Miton Investors. “The uncertainty around the outlook will be dominating consumers and businesses alike and the chances of the economy slipping into recession are rising.”

Wednesday’s GDP was an appraisal of the economy in the early period of Trump’s presidency, showing the initial impact of his tariffs and trade-policy messaging in the lead-up to more sweeping duties that were announced April 2.

“Even if today’s weak GDP may have partially reflected companies trying to get ahead of tariffs, it was still a stagflation warning shot over the bow of the economy,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “This type of data won’t soothe the markets, and it won’t make the Fed’s job any easier.”

Not even separate data showing the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge stalled in March for the first time in nearly a year amid strong consumer spending were able to appease investors’ mood on Wednesday.

Corporate Highlights:

Super Micro Computer Inc. gave preliminary results that fell well short of analysts’ estimates, a sign its comeback plan has been slow to gain traction.

Starbucks Corp.’s chief executive officer said the coffee chain is making progress in reviving growth, but flagging sales in the latest quarter and a decaying macroeconomic backdrop amped up pressure on the company’s new management to deliver.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s sales surpassed expectations, driven by the continued growth of its Taco Bell fast-food chain.

Humana Inc. spent less money on medical care than Wall Street expected in the quarter, easing investor concerns about how rising medical costs are making business more difficult for US health insurers.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. broke with its cruise peers by warning that cruise demand, which has long defied worrying travel trends, is beginning to weaken.

Visa Inc.’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates as spending on its payment network remained resilient despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Snap Inc. narrowly beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue but declined to issue a sales forecast for the current period, saying it’s navigating macroeconomic “headwinds” for its advertising business.

Booking Holdings Inc., the parent to travel brands including Kayak and Priceline, adjusted its revenue outlook due to what the company called increased economic uncertainty.

First Solar Inc. cut earnings guidance following tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% as of 10:17 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.9%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1360

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3324

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 142.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $93,371.23

Ether fell 3.3% to $1,749.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $59.57 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,309.39 an ounce

