Stocks Slide on Mideast Tension, Fed’s Warning: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities fell as the US weighs the potential for direct conflict with Iran, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of meaningful inflation ahead.

MSCI’s regional gauge of shares slumped about 1%, with stocks in Hong Kong falling more than 2%. US equity futures edged lower after the S&P 500 Index closed little changed in the previous session. The dollar was stronger against most major currencies. Cash trading in Treasuries is closed Thursday for a US holiday.

Sentiment turned more cautious following a Bloomberg report that senior US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. Markets were already on edge after the Fed downgraded its estimates for growth this year and projected higher inflation, underscoring how tariff-driven uncertainties are complicating the central bank’s bid to ease policy.

“We’re cautious at the moment, we’re focusing on asset classes that are less correlated to rates, less correlated to what the US president is doing,” Gareth Nicholson, Nomura’s head of discretionary portfolio management, said on Bloomberg TV. “But there’s not many that are out there that are uncorrelated. So it’s an environment that I think, be more cautious makes sense.”

Japanese bond yields fell across most tenors after a strong auction result, and a report that the government plans to cut sales of super-long bonds by about 10% from the original plan.

In commodities, oil dipped after a volatile trading week as the market focused on whether President Donald Trump will plunge the US into the conflict between Israel and Iran. Gold edged higher.

“Direct US involvement in an attack on Iran would almost certainly trigger a major spike in oil prices,” said Manish Bhargava, chief executive officer at Singapore-based Straits Investment. “This surge would aggravate global inflation, making central bank efforts — like the Fed’s — to control it more difficult and potentially delaying interest rate cuts.”

Trump has for days publicly mused about calling for a strike on Iran, which has been engaged in a war with Israel for nearly a week. He told reporters at the White House Wednesday that he prefers to make the “final decision one second before it’s due” because the situation in the Middle East is fluid.

The Fed voted unanimously on Wednesday to hold the benchmark rate. Powell noted that increases in tariffs are likely to boost prices and added that the effects on inflation could be more persistent. While the median expectation for two rate cuts in 2025 didn’t change, a number of officials lowered their projections.

“Powell played it safe,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital in Chicago. “They’re sticking to two cuts for now, but clearly rattled by tariffs. No urgency to move. It’s a tough spot: growth slowing, inflation lingering, and geopolitical risk heating up.”

Elsewhere in Asia, Thailand faces fresh political uncertainty after the second-largest party in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government quit the ruling coalition. The Taiwanese central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate for the fifth straight quarter, while the Philippines is likely to cut.

Later Thursday the central banks of Switzerland, Norway, Turkey and the UK will also hand down rate decisions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 1:20 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1466

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.04 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1927 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6492

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3408

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $104,927.61

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,520.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.430%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,373.17 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Ruth Carson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.