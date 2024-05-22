Sweden plans $7 billion more military support for Ukraine to 2026

reuters_tickers

1 minute

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish government has agreed on additional military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion crowns ($7.01 billion) over three years, it said on Wednesday.

The minority government said military support under the framework agreed with its supporting party could include donations of defence equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the procurement of defence gear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X the decision “demonstrates Sweden’s practical solidarity with Ukraine in our struggle for freedom”.

The 75 billion crowns will be equally divided over the three years. Including the proposed addition, Sweden’s total planned military and other support to Ukraine will amount to over 100 billion crowns.

“To strengthen the Swedish support to Ukraine, and increase the long-term perspective, the government and the Sweden Democrats have agreed to introduce a framework for the military support to Ukraine for the years 2024–2026,” the government said.

It said the framework agreement may weigh on the Nordic country’s public finances beyond 2026.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said Swedish-made weapons had “already proven themselves on the battlefield”.

“Archers and CV-90s help Ukrainian defenders drive the enemy out of our land,” he said on X.

($1 = 10.6914 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Additional reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Gdansk; Editing by Terje Solsvik, Stine Jacobsen and Alison Williams)