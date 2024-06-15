Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Sweden says Russian military jet violated airspace

This content was published on
2 minutes

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish fighter jets intercepted a Russian military aircraft after it briefly violated Sweden’s airspace on Friday east of the Baltic island of Gotland, the Nordic country’s armed forces said on Saturday.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom called the airspace violation “unacceptable” and said officials from the Russian Embassy in Stockholm would be summoned to his ministry over the incident.

“We are in close contact with allies and partners about the events in our immediate area,” Billstrom told Reuters in emailed comments.

The Russian Embassy in Sweden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sweden’s armed forces said in a statement that Gripen jets were sent up to intercept the Russian plane, an SU-24, after it failed to respond to a radio warning by military air traffic controllers.

Swedish air force chief Jonas Wikman said the incident showed a lack of respect for Sweden’s territorial integrity. “We followed the entire chain of events and were in place to intervene,” he said.

Friday’s incident took place as Sweden – NATO’s newest member – and several of its new allies take part in naval exercises in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish military said similar violations by Russian aircraft last occurred in 2022 when two SU-27 and two SU-24 planes also violated its airspace near Gotland.

Sweden’s neighbour Finland said separately on Friday it suspected that four Russian military planes had violated its airspace on June 10.

(Reporting by Niklas PollardEditing by William Maclean and Helen Popper)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR