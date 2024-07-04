Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Sweden says three citizens given death sentences in Iraq over shooting

This content was published on
1 minute

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Three Swedish citizens have been sentenced to death in Iraq over their involvement in a shooting and a fourth may also face the same punishment over a separate crime, the Swedish foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The government summoned Iraq’s charge d’affaires last month to protest the death sentence against one of the three involved in the shooting.

Sweden does not have the death penalty and opposes its use in all circumstances.

The foreign ministry said it had now received confirmation that two more Swedes have been convicted in relation to the same crime, and received the death penalty.

“The information we have received on the death penalties is extremely serious and we are working to ensure the sentences will not be carried out,” the foreign ministry said in an emailed statement.

In June, the Daily Aftonbladet reported that the men had been involved in the shooting of another Swedish citizen in Iraq in January.

The ministry said it had received a report that a fourth Swede was given a death sentence for a different, drug-related crime, but that it could not confirm the information.

