Dear Swiss Abroad,

I am hosting my first-ever pub quiz this weekend, and today’s briefing has given me plenty of inspiration for possible questions.

For example: What was the average monthly cost of Swiss health insurance premiums in 2000? The answer is CHF177 ($213), adjusted for inflation. Today, the average cost is CHF412 ($496). And while many households are struggling to budget for rising healthcare costs, many cantons are also projecting deficits in their 2027 budgets. Experts warn that the situation is expected to get worse in 2028.

Health insurance premiums will not making it into my pub quiz. Nothing brings down the mood faster than talking about money, especially the rising cost of living in Switzerland.

Sunny regards from Bern,