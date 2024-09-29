Alleged murderer of Swiss woman in Mallorca in custody

The man has since been in police custody, as the island newspapers Mallorca Zeitung and Mallorca Magazin reported, citing judicial circles. The justice system in Mallorca did not initially respond to enquiries for more information. It is unclear whether the man has confessed to the crime.
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern only confirmed on Friday, in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, “that a Swiss citizen was the victim of a homicide in Spain”.
The newspaper Última Hora reported that the victim’s daughter had already separated from the man in June last year and had also reported him for gender-based violence.
However, the 47-year-old had refused to move out of the house near the coastal town of Colònia de Sant Jordi, around 50 kilometres southeast of the island’s capital Palma. He therefore lived there with his ex-partner and mother-in-law when the alleged crime was committed.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
