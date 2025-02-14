Dear Swiss Abroad,

Happy Valentine's Day to those who celebrate! While red roses are being given to women in the West and chocolates to men in Japan, the criminal proceedings on the Covid leaks are coming to an end in Switzerland with a decision by the Federal Court.

In today's briefing, we also look back 30 years to when the Letten area in Zurich, Switzerland’s open drug scene area from the 1990s, was cleared. Witnesses of that time remember what it was like, and Swiss cities are once again confronted with a growing open drug scene.

Petra Tschudin, member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), also explains the importance of negative interest rates for Switzerland's "small, open economy", and we travel to Lauterbrunnen, where almost one in four flats can be found on Airbnb – with both positive and negative effects on the community.

Enjoy the read!