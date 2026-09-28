Zurich voters back stricter skyscraper regulations

On Sunday, 62.6% of voters backed Zurich city council’s more restrictive amendment. Keystone-SDA

Voters in Zurich have backed stricter regulations for high-rise buildings and a reduction in the areas designated for tower developments. The measures form part of a partial revision of the city’s building and zoning code (BZO) approved on Sunday.

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There are currently around 300 buildings in the city that are over 25 metres tall. The city council’s initial proposal was to keep the total area allocated to residential towers virtually unchanged. However, it intended to reduce the zones for buildings up to 80 metres and introduce new areas for those up to 60 metres, as well as expanding those for buildings between 25 and 40 metres.

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The council, however, made significant changes to the plan, further restricting the areas designated for taller buildings. Those up to 80 metres will only be permitted along the railway lines and in the centre of Oerlikon, whilst several zones earmarked for buildings up to 40 metres have been removed. For left-wing parties the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, this revised plan helps prevent a wave of demolitions and provides greater protection for residents against the risk of being forced out of their neighbourhoods.

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The aim of the revision, for both variants, was to better integrate high-rise buildings into the urban fabric, creating added value for the population through more vibrant ground floors, greater spaces for public and community use, and the enhancement of green spaces.

In the vote, 62.6% of residents backed the council’s more restrictive amendment, whilst the one proposed by the city administration – presented as a counter-proposal – was rejected by the same percentage. Voter turnout was 45.8%.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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