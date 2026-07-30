Switzerland is still struggling to convict the perpetrators of human trafficking. On the occasion of World Day Against Human Trafficking, several aid organisations are warning that the phenomenon is not reducing in Switzerland.

Sexual and labour exploitation continue to claim many victims. In 2025, 532 people concerned, mainly women, were cared for by aid associations. The victims came from 79 countries, including a larger number from Colombia, Nigeria and Brazil.

Despite this reality, convictions remain rare. While 87 criminal proceedings were pending in 2025, Switzerland has only handed down an average of 10 final judgments per year for human trafficking since the introduction of this offence into the Criminal Code twenty years ago.

The Trafficking Platform, which brings together several Swiss NGOs, deplores the fact that many victims never get justice and that many perpetrators go unpunished. She also denounced a lack of awareness among criminal justice practitioners and considered that article 182 of the Criminal Code did not sufficiently define the constituent elements of trafficking. They therefore welcome the government’s willingness to revise this provision.