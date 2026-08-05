More and more Swiss people are moving to neighbouring France to escape Switzerland’s high cost of living while continuing to work across the border. The trend is having significant social consequences on both sides of the border.

The Tages-Anzeiger cites the example of Mr. and Mrs. Girardin, who, concerned they would not be able to enjoy a comfortable retirement in Switzerland, now live in the French village of Pougny. They pay a mortgage of CHF3,500 ($4,327) a month – the same amount they previously paid in rent in Geneva – with the advantage that, in 10 years’ time, they will own their home.

The couple are far from alone. There are now 154,700 Swiss citizens living just across the border – more people than live in Lausanne, Switzerland’s fourth-largest city – the newspaper notes, citing figures from the Federal Statistical Office. Over the past seven years, their numbers have risen by 14%. According to a Comparis survey published at the end of July, around 92,400 people – equivalent to 4.2% of the population of French-speaking Switzerland – are actively looking to buy property in France.

The large gap between Swiss and French wages is creating social imbalances in these border regions. Property prices are rising sharply, making it increasingly difficult for people who do not work in Switzerland to afford housing. Essential workers, including healthcare professionals, are also in short supply. The Girardins, for example, had to hire an electrician from more than 100 kilometres away because local tradespeople prefer better-paid work across the border.