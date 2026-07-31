More men in Switzerland are turning to testosterone replacement therapy

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Testosterone is increasingly being prescribed to older men looking to counter symptoms commonly linked to ageing, such as fatigue, loss of muscle mass and a reduced sex drive.

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The testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) trend has also reached Switzerland, with some hospitals reporting a 50% increase in patient numbers over the past decade.

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More New treatments Middle-aged Swiss men are chasing testosterone. Doctors aren’t sold. This content was published on Widely prescribed in the US, demand for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is rising in Switzerland, putting pressure on doctors to get a complex diagnosis right. Read more: Middle-aged Swiss men are chasing testosterone. Doctors aren’t sold.