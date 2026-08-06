How is Switzerland’s environment ministry responding to the country’s rapidly changing climate? In a series of interviews published today, Environment Minister Albert Rösti responded to criticism over cuts to forest funding, support for farmers and the country’s chances of meeting its 2030 climate targets.

In 2020, parliament allocated CHF100 million ($124 million) over four years, partly to plant tree species better adapted to heat and drought. Over the weekend, the NZZ am Sonntag reported that Rösti had removed this funding earmarked for the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) from the federal financial plan from 2027 onwards.

Now, in an interview with the Le Temps, Rösti says he can no longer justify that decision on its merits and that the funding remains necessary. “You only have to walk through the forest today to see the consequences of climate change,” he said. He explained that the cuts were made last year during difficult budget negotiations in parliament, adding that the federal government still allocates around CHF115 million annually to Switzerland’s forests.

Rösti acknowledged that Switzerland will struggle to meet its 2030 climate targets. A significant share of the country’s required CO2 reductions will have to come from international carbon credits, which are expensive. “I cannot see how the state can find the additional CHF300 million to CHF400 million required,” he said.

The former Swiss People’s Party president also shares the concerns raised by farmers across the country, who have been particularly hard hit by drought and fodder shortages. “The extreme drought is hitting agriculture the hardest,” he said. In response, the army has delivered water to mountain farms by helicopter, while the government has suspended customs duties on imported fodder. However, Rösti does not believe Switzerland is facing a nationwide emergency, but rather “an emergency for individual farmers”.

Asked by the Tages-Anzeiger if he had underestimated climate change, the minister replied that he had not expected a summer this hot. “But I have never questioned climate change,” he said.