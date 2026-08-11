The lack of rainfall has a major impact on the river freight transport on the Rhine, which connects Basel to the North Sea. River levels are at an all-time low. Germany has already introduced measures to ensure transport as far as possible, and problems are also manifesting themselves in Switzerland.

With low water levels, ships that can still navigate the waterway have to reduce cargo, driving up transportation costs and putting pressure on supply chains. News agency Keystone-SDA cites the example of a boat with petroleum products that docked in Basel on Monday with a load five times lower than normal.

At the moment, Switzerland’s inventory is not at risk. The shortages can be compensated to a certain extent by the companies’ reserves and the increase in domestic production, the Office for Economic Supply (FONES) points out. Essential goods can be transferred by rail and road, but this entails additional costs. Basel’s business associations are concerned and last week called for measures to be taken to deal with similar situations in the future, for example by expanding infrastructure and promoting technical innovations for ships.

Some German states have relaxed the Sunday ban on truck movement. However, an SRF expert puts the effectiveness of this measure into perspective: “Even if the trucks were large enough and allowed to drive all the time, you also need drivers, and finding them is anything but easy.”