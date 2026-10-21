Swiss government wants CO2 levy on cement imports
The governing Federal Council wants to ensure a level playing field between Swiss cement and cement from abroad. To this end, a CO₂ compensation levy is to be imposed on cement imports above a certain quantity.
A CO₂ border adjustment mechanism is intended to offset differences in the CO₂ costs of cement production between Switzerland and third countries with less ambitious climate policies, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. It recommends that parliament approve a corresponding bill from the National Council’s Environment Committee.
In Switzerland, cement production is integrated into an emissions trading scheme (ETS). The ETS sets a price on CO2 emissions, thereby creating an incentive to reduce CO2.
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According to the Federal Council, a CO₂ border adjustment is intended to prevent cement production from being relocated to third countries without an ETS.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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