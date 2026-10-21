Swiss government wants CO2 levy on cement imports

The governing Federal Council wants to ensure a level playing field between Swiss cement and cement from abroad. To this end, a CO₂ compensation levy is to be imposed on cement imports above a certain quantity.

A CO₂ border adjustment mechanism is intended to offset differences in the CO₂ costs of cement production between Switzerland and third countries with less ambitious climate policies, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. It recommends that parliament approve a corresponding bill from the National Council’s Environment Committee.

In Switzerland, cement production is integrated into an emissions trading scheme (ETS). The ETS sets a price on CO2 emissions, thereby creating an incentive to reduce CO2.

More

More

Emissions reduction

Green promises: the two faces of the Swiss cement giant Holcim

This content was published on On the very day Holcim is fighting against a climate lawsuit in a court in Zug, the Swiss cement company is promoting its Net Zero plans at a congress just a few kilometres down the road.

Read more: Green promises: the two faces of the Swiss cement giant Holcim