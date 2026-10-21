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Swiss Industry

Swiss government wants CO2 levy on cement imports

Federal Council wants CO2 border adjustment on cement imports
Federal Council wants CO2 border adjustment on cement imports Keystone-SDA

The governing Federal Council wants to ensure a level playing field between Swiss cement and cement from abroad. To this end, a CO₂ compensation levy is to be imposed on cement imports above a certain quantity.

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Keystone-SDA

A CO₂ border adjustment mechanism is intended to offset differences in the CO₂ costs of cement production between Switzerland and third countries with less ambitious climate policies, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. It recommends that parliament approve a corresponding bill from the National Council’s Environment Committee.

In Switzerland, cement production is integrated into an emissions trading scheme (ETS). The ETS sets a price on CO2 emissions, thereby creating an incentive to reduce CO2.

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Holcim also manufactures in Switzerland – here is the factory in Siggental, Canton of Aargau.

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Emissions reduction

Green promises: the two faces of the Swiss cement giant Holcim 

This content was published on On the very day Holcim is fighting against a climate lawsuit in a court in Zug, the Swiss cement company is promoting its Net Zero plans at a congress just a few kilometres down the road.

Read more: Green promises: the two faces of the Swiss cement giant Holcim 

According to the Federal Council, a CO₂ border adjustment is intended to prevent cement production from being relocated to third countries without an ETS.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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