Swiss federal pension fund faces data breach after cyberattack

Data breach following a cyberattack on the Federal Pension Fund Keystone-SDA

Data has been leaked following a cyberattack on an external software supplier to the Swiss federal pension fund Publica. It is not yet clear exactly which data has been affected. The Office of the Attorney General has launched an investigation, announced Publica on Thursday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Datenabfluss nach Cyberangriff auf Pensionskasse des Bundes Original Read more: Datenabfluss nach Cyberangriff auf Pensionskasse des Bundes

The software supplier had detected the attack at the end of September and subsequently filed a criminal complaint. The company also informed the relevant federal authorities, Publica and other customers. The extent to which the pension fund’s data has been affected is currently being investigated in collaboration with various federal authorities.

Publica has since informed policyholders about the data breach, its potential consequences and the measures taken. According to the statement, other federal agencies do not have any business relationships with the software supplier in question.

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Publica did not provide any further details regarding the identity of the supplier or the nature of the data that had been leaked.

Publica is one of the largest pension funds in Switzerland. Among others, it insures employees of the Federal Administration and the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology domain. At the end of 2025, it had around 70,000 active members and 41,600 pensioners. Its total assets amounted to just under CHF45 billion ($54 billion).

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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