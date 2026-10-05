Swiss divided on early foreign language education

Languages in primary schools: political parties and cantons are divided Keystone-SDA

The reform of language teaching in primary schools is stirring debate in Switzerland. Left-wing parties defend early language teaching for national cohesion, while the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party defends federalism.

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On June 12, the Swiss government submitted two proposals for the new Languages Act for consultation. This consultation period ended on Monday. The debate centred on whether to introduce one national language and English in primary school, or a second national language from primary school through to the end of lower secondary education.

+ Young Swiss must learn second national language, says government

The Green Party supports the first option, while the Social Democratic Party favours the second should a revision prove necessary. The Radical-Liberals reject both options.

Swiss teachers support the second option, subject to adjusted objectives and sufficient funding. Cantons are also divided. Canton Fribourg, fore example, supports the first option, as does Valais.

Several cantonal parliaments in German-speaking Switzerland wish to postpone French lessons until secondary level.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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