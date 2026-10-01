Swiss parliament greenlights funding for 2038 Winter Olympics bid

The Federal Council supports the organisation of the 2038 Winter Olympics Keystone-SDA

On Thursday, the Swiss House of Representatives approved federal financial support of up to CHF200 million ($247 million) for Switzerland's bid for the 2038 Winter Olympics. It also added provisions relating to sustainability and accessibility.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Conseil fédéral soutient l’organisation des JO d’hiver 2038 Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral soutient l’organisation des JO d’hiver 2038

In the view of Estelle Revaz from the Social Democratic party, this project “is much more than just a sporting venture. It provides an opportunity to showcase our country to the whole world and stands out from previous Olympic projects as a modest undertaking”. Switzerland can demonstrate that it is possible to organise Games that are different – both sustainable and inclusive.

The public should not be asked to vote on the organisation of the Games. “A referendum is not compatible with the timetable,” argued Revaz. “Even if we take every possible shortcut, it is not possible to hold a vote before spring. Switzerland could, of course, submit a bid at a later date, but it would be competing with other countries.”

+ Swiss government ready to support 2038 Winter Olympics with cash

No new construction

Public funding amounts to CHF200 million. The goverment will not assume any liability for any deficits resulting from the staging of the 2038 Winter Olympics.

If successful, Switzerland would become the first “host country” in the history of the Olympic Movement. The Games would be held in a decentralised manner across the four linguistic regions. No new construction would take place.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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