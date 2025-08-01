Switzerland Slammed With 39% Tariff Rate in Trump Trade Blitz

(Bloomberg) — Donald Trump will impose a 39% tariff on imports from Switzerland, leaving the European country with one of the steepest levies globally as the US president seeks to cut America’s trade deficit and lure manufacturing to its shores.

The outcome — detailed in an executive order Thursday — is higher than the 31% tariff rate Trump had threatened to levy in April and dashes hopes the European enclave would secure a more favourable deal. The Swiss franc edged lower on the news.

Pharmaceuticals accounted for almost half of Swiss goods exports to America in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Economics. The Swiss economy rests on large contributions from industry giants Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG, and the impact of additional tariffs Trump has threatened on the industry remain uncertain.

The rate on Swiss exports to the US is markedly higher than other trading partners who were able to negotiate frameworks with the US. The European Union, Japan and South Korea all landed on 15% levies.

Trump in his second term has carried out a sweeping tariff agenda aimed at pressuring countries and industries to reshore manufacturing in the US and to reduce global trade imbalances. The US had a $38 billion trade deficit with Switzerland last year, just outside a ranking of top 10 trade shortfalls.

The country had been a priority in international negotiations and had hoped to be among the first to clinch a deal.

Trump’s tariff rate comes despite months of high-stakes diplomacy intended to complete an agreement, negotiations that forced Bern to balance its commitment to global openness against the protection of domestic agriculture. The industry represents less than 1% of the economy but commands out-sized political influence, and farmers’ lobbyists had threatened to fight any settlement affecting Swiss high-tariff barriers in the area.

Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement had put Switzerland’s exporters in a double bind as it also caused a sharp Swiss franc appreciation. That prompted the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates to zero after it had previously signaled it was done with easing.

President and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter expressed careful optimism at the end of June that the nation would be able to secure a deal, saying American officials had accepted that Switzerland doesn’t manipulate its currency. During Trump’s first term, the Treasury Department had put the country on a list of jurisdictions it accused of doing so.

