Tech Rally Rolls On as Cisco Highlights AI Fervor: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The relentless rally in technology stocks is showing little sign of cooling as a blockbuster share sale and Cisco Systems Inc.’s earnings highlighted the momentum around artificial intelligence.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%, with the index set for a fifth record high since the start of last week. Cisco rose 20% in late trading after the network-equipment stalwart delivered a better-than-expected sales forecast. Chipmaker Cerebras Systems Inc. raised $5.55 billion in the biggest US initial public offering of the year.

Technology stocks, and chipmakers in particular, have led an unprecedented rebound in US equities since the beginning of April, casting off the turmoil in markets spurred by the war in the Middle East. Big tech firms have also picked up pace as their executives joined President Donald Trump’s delegation to China.

Bonds held steady in most global markets after signs that higher oil prices were starting to fuel inflation caused yields to soar in recent days. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 4.46%. Brent nudged higher toward $106 a barrel. The dollar was flat.

“The main trend for the Nasdaq 100 remains positive as semiconductor stocks continue to lead,” wrote Linh Tran, an analyst at XS.com. “Investors should remain cautious about the possibility of a technical correction, particularly as the current rally depends heavily on a small group of large-cap stocks.”

Corporate Highlights:

Burberry Group Plc’s sales rose more than expected at the end of the fiscal year, indicating the turnaround under Chief Executive Joshua Schulman is paying off. Cisco Systems Inc. gained as much as 19% in late trading after the company delivered a better-than-anticipated sales forecast and announced plans to cut thousands of jobs, an attempt to focus on the fast-growing AI market. Cerebras Systems Inc. raised $5.55 billion in its US initial public offering, as the artificial intelligence chipmaker seizes on the surging demand for semiconductors. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:40 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1714 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.89 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7855 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3518 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $79,852.96 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,268.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.08% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 5.04% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $106.04 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,710.99 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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