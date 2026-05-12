Tech Rally Stalls as Oil Rises on Iran Stalemate: Markets Wrap

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A retreat in high-flying technology stocks is dragging equities lower as traders wait for US inflation data. Brent rose for a third straight day, with the ceasefire in the Middle East appearing increasingly fragile.

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.7% after a rally in chipmakers pushed the index to back-to-back record highs. Fears of new taxes on AI profits roiled Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in South Korea, pulling the Kospi index lower and weighing on Asian stocks. S&P 500 contracts fell 0.3%. The tech sector also underperformed in Europe.

Investors were on high alert for political turmoil in the UK as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced growing pressure to step down. Gilts slumped at the open, with the 30-year yield up 10 basis points to 5.77%. The pound fell 0.5%.

Tech stocks are taking a breather amid growing warnings that an unprecedented rally has run too far and too fast. The impasse between the US and Iran is also weighing on sentiment, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining almost shut after more than two months. Brent rose 1.8% to above $106 a barrel.

“Hopes for a resolution have suffered a setback and any further recovery stands on shaky ground,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM. “Markets will need to reduce their risk exposure to avoid being overinvested at the wrong moment.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 8:17 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1750 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.51 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7947 per dollar The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3538 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $80,977.81 Ether fell 1.5% to $2,301.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.43% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.09% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 5.09% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2% to $106.32 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,696.46 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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