Treasuries Fall and Oil Rises on US-Iran Deadlock: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A renewed advance in oil sent bonds lower after the US and Iran failed to agree on terms to end their war, dashing hopes for an imminent revival of the Strait of Hormuz.

US crude rose to around $98, with the near-halt of traffic through the vital waterway reigniting concerns about more energy disruptions and a spike in inflation. The Treasury market, which has priced out the odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year amid the Middle East conflict, saw an increase in yields. Another rally in chipmakers left the S&P 500 at all-time highs.

The US and Iran remain far apart on a framework to resolve their conflict, with President Donald Trump calling the Islamic Republic’s reply to his proposed peace plan unworkable. Tehran demanded a lifting of the US naval blockade and sanctions relief, while maintaining a degree of control over traffic through Hormuz, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The oil market is in “a race against time” as the factors that combined to restrain price rises from the Iran war stand to come under strain if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed into June, according to Morgan Stanley.

“An agreement remains elusive and risks remain elevated,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Chief Investment Office. “Both sides remain under pressure to conclude a deal.”

“There doesn’t have to be a rush” to get to a resolution with Iran, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC. “There’s no rush” because the Iranian economy is “right on the edge of collapse.”

The conflict with Iran will be on Trump’s agenda when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. Revenue that China provides to Iran as well as potential weapons exports would be among the topics discussed at the summit, according to a US official who briefed reporters on a conference call over the weekend.

On the economic front, a fresh batch of data this week is likely to affirm Americans’ growing frustration with inflation. Economists see a sharp 0.6% increase in the consumer price index for April, based on the Bloomberg survey median estimate. That’s on the heels of March’s biggest monthly advance since 2022.

Tuesday’s CPI report will be a “spicier” set of figures, the first in a series of readings this week that will feed into the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, Morgan Stanley’s Matt Hornbach told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance.

Elsewhere, UK government bonds slid as calls grew for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step aside following his party’s large losses in local elections last week.

Corporate Highlights:

The war in Iran has sent fertilizer prices soaring, but that’s not creating a windfall for producer Mosaic Co. The US’s biggest phosphate fertilizer producer struggled to stay profitable amid the Strait of Hormuz’s disruption. Cerebras Systems Inc. increased the size of its initial public offering, now seeking to raise as much as $4.8 billion, as demand for the artificial intelligence chipmaker and data center operator’s shares continues to build. KKR & Co. is injecting $300 million into a private credit fund it manages with Future Standard as performance continues to deteriorate. Barrick Mining Corp. said it will repurchase as much as $3 billion of its shares as the world’s third-largest gold producer woos investors before spinning off its North American assets later this year Circle Internet Group Inc.’s first-quarter revenue increased 20% while net income declined, as ongoing volatility in cryptocurrency markets roiled earnings from companies across the industry at the start of the year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:55 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1783 The British pound was little changed at $1.3633 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.04 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $80,885.46 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,315.43 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.39% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 5.00% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $97.71 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,726.88 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.