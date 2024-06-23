Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Manchester Airport begins resuming operations after power outage

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -Britain’s Manchester Airport was resuming operations and expected flights to restart on Sunday afternoon and evening, airport authorities said, after a power outage caused widespread disruption at Terminals 1 and 2 earlier in the day.

It was not clear what led to the power outage but Manchester Airport said in a statement that it was working with airlines to reschedule cancelled flights in the coming days, adding that flights scheduled for Monday would be unaffected.

The airport said in an earlier post on social media platform X that passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but they could be affected by delays.

The disruption was first reported by Sky News, which said an issue with the power supply had affected the airport and a number of other buildings. Power has been restored but services will be affected throughout the day, the report added.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru;Editing by Frances Kerry, David Holmes and Susan Fenton)

