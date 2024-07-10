Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK defense chief: NATO members need to spend beyond 2% defense target

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – British Defence Secretary John Healey said on Wednesday other NATO members would need to go beyond the alliance’s target of committing 2% of GDP to military spending and that Europe would have to do more of the “heavy lifting” whatever the outcome of November’s U.S. election.

Healey was speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington a day after new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to fulfill a campaign pledge to increase U.K. defense spending to 2.5% of annual GDP, but stressed he would only do so when the country could afford it and after a review of defense strategy.

The focus on NATO military outlays has sharpened amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, and leaders meeting this week were putting together a new aid package for Kyiv.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has suggested that should he win a second term against Democratic President Joe Biden in the election, he would not defend NATO members if they did not meet the defense spending target of 2% of their GDP. He has also questioned the amount of aid given to Ukraine.

An analysis of U.K. defense spending published in April by the previous Conservative government showed NATO-qualifying defense spending was expected to be 2.32% of GDP in the 2024-2025 financial year.

In 2014, the alliance agreed to a 2% target to ensure military readiness. This year, 23 of the 32 member countries will hit that level.

Healey told reporters: “Any assessment of the growing threats that we face and the global instability suggest that all NATO nations are going to need to do more than simply 2%.”

“As European nations, we need to recognize that for America, whatever the result of the presidential election, the priority is increasingly going to shift to the Indo-Pacific, so that the European nations in NATO must do more of the heavy lifting,” he said.

“The U.S. should rightly look to European nations to pick up some of the financial burden, but also the leadership role responsibilities as well,” Healey added.

Asked whether his government was worried about NATO’s future if Trump returns to office, Healey said no matter who was in the White House over the past 75 years, the view has been “a strong, stable, democratic Europe is in America’s best interest”.

“Our British government will work well and work hard with whoever the American people decide to elect,” he said.

Starmer, whose Labour Party won a landslide victory last week, has pledged to maintain the Conservatives’ support for Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
42 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR