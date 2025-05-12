US Stock Futures and Dollar Surge on Tariff Truce: Market Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Investors rushed back into US assets, powering a 3% surge in S&P 500 futures, after China and the US agreed to cut tariffs and de-escalate a trade war that had sown turmoil in global markets. The dollar jumped the most in a month.

Risk appetite on Wall Street reignited after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed the trade discussions as “very robust and productive.” US megacap tech stocks, which had been hit hard earlier this year, were on track to tally some of the biggest gains, with Nasdaq 100 futures set to re-enter a bull market. Nvidia Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. all rose more than 5% in premarket trading.

The dollar traded around 1% stronger at a one-month high. Gold fell more than 3%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose seven basis points as traders pushed back the timing of possible interest-rate cuts.

The breakthrough in the China-US talks delivers a shot of relief to investors who were bracing for the possibility that a spiraling trade war between the world’s biggest economic powers might cause a global recession. The countries will lower tariffs on each other’s products for 90 days, according to a joint statement released in Geneva.

“The risk of a deep and protracted US recession has gone,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co. “From a company earnings perspective the headwind to revenues has clearly diminished.”

‘Buy America’ Sweeps Across Global Markets After China-US Talks

The trade war has been the biggest driver in markets this year and investors went into the weekend talks eager for a clear sign the recovery from Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of tariffs on April 2 could be sustained.

Rounds of retaliation had raised US levies on imports from China to 145%, while the Chinese put in place a 125% duty on US goods. That stoked fears of stagflation and recession, which eroded faith in US assets — long seen as the world’s safest.

Under the temporary pause unveiled on Monday, the combined US levies will be reduced to 30%, while the 125% Chinese duties on American goods will drop to 10%. Bessent said that neither nation wants to “decouple,” and that talks might lead to “purchasing agreements” by China.

“In our view, equity markets are returning to where they would have moved to if Liberation Day had not happened and Trump had just applied the 10% universal tariff,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Corporate fundamentals are healthy, first quarter results have substantially surprised on the upside, and there’s plenty of cash to be invested.”

At the same time, the 90 day cool-off won’t fix the economic fallout from Trump’s initial levies — and traders are wary of getting too complacent.

“It’s an upward reaction to the news, but the narrative hasn’t changed: 90 days of tariff reprieve doesn’t change the uncertainty created by the announcements of April 2,” said Karen Georges, an equity fund manager at Ecofi. “The market remains fragile.”

Geopolitics in Focus

Elsewhere, shares in India jumped almost 4% and those in Pakistan rallied 9% after the two nations agreed to an immediate ceasefire after four days that saw the worst fighting between the countries in half a century.

And after a weekend of hectic diplomacy, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will travel to Istanbul on May 15 where Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed direct negotiations between the two countries.

Trump’s Ukraine Push Comes to a Head With Challenge to Putin

“The latest developments could become a boon for risk-correlated assets and currencies and a blow to safe-haven currencies like the yen, Swiss franc and even the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX research and strategy at Credit Agricole.

Pharma Pain

Pharmaceutical companies missed out on the broader rally. Drug-company stocks fell across the world after Trump said he planned to order a cut in US prescription costs to bring them in line with other countries, prompting concern that profits will take a hit.

Trump said in a social media post that he’ll sign the executive order at 9 a.m. Monday in Washington.

Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc and Roche Holding AG slid, while in Asia, the pharmaceuticals subgroup in Japan’s Topix Index posted its biggest one-day loss since August. Shares in US drugmakers were also weaker, with Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Merck & Co. Inc. all down in premarket trading in New York.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 3.1% as of 7:40 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1%

The euro fell 1.4% to $1.1091

The British pound fell 1.1% to $1.3162

The Japanese yen fell 1.9% to 148.14 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $104,373.03

Ether rose 1.8% to $2,556.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.1% to $63.53 a barrel

Spot gold fell 3.3% to $3,214.70 an ounce

