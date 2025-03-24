US Stock Futures Rise as New Tariffs Seen Targeted: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock-index futures climbed in early Asia trading on signs that the next round of President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs could be more measured than had previously been suggested.

S&P 500 futures rose, Japanese shares fluctuated between gains and losses in early trade, while Australia’s market fell. The dollar was softer against major peers, while the 10-year US Treasury yield advanced.

Sentiment is improving as the next round of US tariffs due April 2 is poised to be more targeted than the sprawling, fully global effort Trump has otherwise mused about, according to officials familiar with the matter. Still, traders remain on edge with officials in China and Australia warning of widespread shocks to the global economy from US trade policy.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the country is prepared for “shocks that exceed expectations” from the looming tariff announcement. Ahead of outlining the nation’s spending plan on Tuesday, Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned the impact of the new US administration’s policies will have a “seismic” impact on the global economy.

“We expect media leaks about the new tariff regime, and perhaps public comments from President Trump, to support the US dollar this week,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists led by Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. “We judge market participants have not priced enough bad news for the world economy from the upcoming tariff announcements.”

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar was steady in early trading after Prime Minister Mark Carney called a snap election for April 28, with polls indicating a close contest. Carney also announced late Friday measures to mitigate the economic impact of US tariffs, including temporary deferrals of corporate income tax and consumption tax remittances.

Investors are also bracing for more volatility in Turkish assets after a key opposition politician was formally arrested. The nation’s central bank held a “technical meeting” with commercial lenders on Sunday in preparation for more volatility, while the markets regulator imposed a short selling ban on stocks.

In commodities, oil was steady as traders weighed the fallout from more US tariffs and an upcoming boost in OPEC+ supply.

This week, traders will be closing watching activity data in Europe, UK and the US for indications on whether economies are slowing from the tariff uncertainty. Inflation data in Australia is due before US Personal Consumption Expenditure data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of consumer prices, at the end of the week.

Some key events this week:

Singapore CPI, Monday

India HSBC Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Monday

US S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday

Australia budget, Tuesday

Boao Forum for Asia, Tuesday through March 28

Australia CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

US revised 4Q GDP, Thursday

Mexico trade, rate decision, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US core PCE price index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 9:05 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0836

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2480 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $85,976.67

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,003.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.27%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.42%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $68.40 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,025.25 an ounce

