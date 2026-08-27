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Afghan man to be deported from Switzerland for assaulting wife

An Afghan man is to be deported from Switzerland for assaulting his wife
An Afghan man is to be deported from Switzerland for assaulting his wife Keystone-SDA

The Valais Cantonal Court has dismissed the appeal of an Afghan man who stood trial for the attempted murder of his wife. It has upheld his sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment without parole and a 15-year ban on entering Swiss territory.

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Afghan man to be deported from Switzerland for assaulting wife
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On November 21, 2022, the defendant pushed his wife to the ground. He then picked up an 80 cm branch and struck her on the back of the head, and then all over her body. The victim suffered a head injury, damage to a cervical vertebra and fractures to the eye socket and the left maxillary sinus.

+ Swiss court clears Afghan repatriations if conditions allow

“The day I hit my wife, I was being a fool, but the alcohol I’d consumed may have influenced me,” the defendant told the Criminal Court on June 17. “The victim survived only by sheer luck, or rather, thanks to the intervention of third parties,” stated the prosecutor, Alexandre Rosset.

The defendant’s lawyer, Luis Neves, had argued for a conviction for simple bodily harm, to spare him deportation and a return to a country where his life would be at risk. This view was not shared by the Criminal Court.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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