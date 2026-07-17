Bob Dylan to perform in Zurich Hallenstadion
Bob Dylan is coming to Zurich’s Hallenstadion for a concert on November 1. Advance ticket sales for this one-off performance will begin next Wednesday.
The legendary singer-songwriter’s current tour kicks off in the United States on Saturday and will conclude in London in December. Some 40 concerts are scheduled, including Zurich.
Dylan celebrated his 85th birthday in May. The musician, who has long since become an icon, last performed in Switzerland at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2023.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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