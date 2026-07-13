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Tourism unaffected by Crans-Montana fatal fire

Crans-Montana: on course for a summer season comparable to that of 2025
Crans-Montana: on course for a summer season comparable to that of 2025 Keystone-SDA

The fire tragedy at the Le Constellation bar is not expected to negatively impact summer tourism at the Swiss town of Crans-Montana.

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Tourism unaffected by Crans-Montana fatal fire
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Keystone-SDA

The New Year’s Eve fire in southwest Switzerland claimed 41 lives and injured 115 other people. But Crans-Montana Tourisme & Congrès (CMTC) reports that bookings for this summer remain stable.

“Overall, we expect a stable summer and autumn,” CMTC director Bruno Huggler told Keystone-ATS. “However, several factors are currently weighing on the market, notably the geopolitical situation – which is having a direct impact on the volume of business from the Middle East – the strength of the franc, and a certain degree of restraint in consumer spending.”

Following the fire, CMTC adjusted its communications strategy. “At the start of the year, out of respect [for the victims and their families], we deliberately suspended all our promotional activities,” said Huggler.

“Our communications were then gradually resumed. Today, we are focusing above all on highlighting the beauty of our destination.”

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Has the Crans-Montana fire changed your perception of Switzerland?

Switzerland has a reputation for being safe and rule-abiding. This makes the tragedy of the Crans-Montana bar fire all the more incomprehensible to some. Has your perception of Switzerland changed?

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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