Cyberattack on software supplier affects Bern pension funds

Cyberattack on software supplier affects Bern pension funds Keystone-SDA

An external software supplier to the Bern Pension Fund and the Bern Teachers’ Insurance Fund in Switzerland has fallen victim to a cyber attack.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Cyberangriff auf Softwarefirma betrifft auch Berner Pensionskassen Original Read more: Cyberangriff auf Softwarefirma betrifft auch Berner Pensionskassen

The Swiss canton has no evidence that any data has been stolen.

The cyberattack took place at the end of September, the Department of Finance and the Department of Education and Culture jointly announced on Friday. The affected company, which has not been named, immediately filed a criminal complaint. The Office of the Attorney General is investigating.

According to the statement, the two pension funds are in contact with the relevant departments. It cannot be completely ruled out that data may have been stolen. Should this prove to be the case “contrary to all indications”, the pension funds will provide further information, the statement added.

The pension funds in question provide cover for, amongst others, cantonal staff, staff at cantonal universities and teachers in the canton of Bern. According to their own figures, as at the end of December last year, a total of more than 63,000 insured persons were members, in addition to more than 28,000 pensioners.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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