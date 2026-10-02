Up to 900,000 Swiss could switch health insurance providers, says Deloitte
Consultancy firm Deloitte expects between 600,000 and 900,000 policyholders to switch health insurance providers, according to a recent survey. Deloitte notes that the annual premium increases have made the public more price-sensitive.
More than half of the insured people surveyed said they review their health insurance annually, Deloitte wrote in the analysis published on Friday. It said 18- to 29-year-olds, as well as people from French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland, do so more frequently than average.
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Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in 2027
The survey was carried out by the polling organisation YouGov on behalf of the consultancy firm in the third quarter of 2026. A total of 1,236 people from across the country took part.
According to the findings, almost half of the participants are considering switching health insurers in the event of a potential premium increase of CHF20 ($24) per month. A year ago, this proportion stood at just over a third, the analysis showed.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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