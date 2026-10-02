Up to 900,000 Swiss could switch health insurance providers, says Deloitte

Deloitte expects up to 900,000 people to switch health insurance providers Keystone-SDA

Consultancy firm Deloitte expects between 600,000 and 900,000 policyholders to switch health insurance providers, according to a recent survey. Deloitte notes that the annual premium increases have made the public more price-sensitive.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900’000 Kassenwechseln Original Read more: Deloitte rechnet mit bis zu 900’000 Kassenwechseln

More than half of the insured people surveyed said they review their health insurance annually, Deloitte wrote in the analysis published on Friday. It said 18- to 29-year-olds, as well as people from French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland, do so more frequently than average.

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The survey was carried out by the polling organisation YouGov on behalf of the consultancy firm in the third quarter of 2026. A total of 1,236 people from across the country took part.

According to the findings, almost half of the participants are considering switching health insurers in the event of a potential premium increase of CHF20 ($24) per month. A year ago, this proportion stood at just over a third, the analysis showed.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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