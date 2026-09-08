Swiss electricity prices set to fall by around 4% next year

Electricity prices are set to fall by around 4 per cent next year Keystone-SDA

Electricity prices will fall slightly in 2027. Tariffs will fall by an average of 4%, according to the Electricity Commission (Elcom). For a typical household, the annual electricity bill will be CHF53 ($65) lower. However, there are regional differences.

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On average, a household consuming 4,500 kilowatt-hours a year will pay CHF0.26 per kilowatt-hour next year. That is around CHF0.012 less than in 2026, amounting to a total of CHF1,194. This was announced by the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom) on Tuesday.

The energy tariff will fall, while grid costs and the metering tariff will rise. A similar picture emerges for medium-sized businesses, Elcom wrote. Electricity tariffs have stabilised at a high level. The fact that they are falling slightly overall is mainly due to lower energy prices.

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However, these figures are median values. In reality, tariffs vary considerably depending on the network operator. This is primarily due to the significant differences in energy procurement. These costs depend on the proportion of electricity generated in-house and the procurement strategy.

The 2027 tariffs for individual municipalities and distribution network operators are available online on Elcom’s electricity price website. By the end of August, the roughly 580 electricity network operators were required to disclose their tariffs to their customers and to Elcom.

Electricity tariffs for the current year have already fallen by around 4% compared with the previous year. In 2025, however, the decline was 10%, following some significant price rises in 2023 and 2024.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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