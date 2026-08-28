Iran conflict affects Jungfrau tourism in Switzerland

Iran conflict hits Jungfrau Railways – significantly fewer visitors from Asia Keystone-SDA

The war in Iran took its toll on the Jungfrau Railways in the first half of 2026. As a result, significantly fewer travellers from Asia visited the Jungfraujoch. Turnover and profit fell sharply as a consequence.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Iran-Krieg trifft Jungfraubahnen – deutlich weniger Gäste aus Asien Original Read more: Iran-Krieg trifft Jungfraubahnen – deutlich weniger Gäste aus Asien

Operating revenue fell by 9% to CHF137 million ($170 million), the Bernese Oberland mountain railway operator announced on Friday. The bottom line was a profit of CHF29 million, 22% less than in the previous year, when the Jungfraubahn Group had posted a record profit.

The weaker demand was particularly noticeable at the Jungfraujoch. In the first half of the year, 389,600 visitors came, almost 18% fewer than in the previous year. Following the outbreak of the war in Iran, there was a notable absence of visitors from India and South-East Asia.

The Jungfrau Railways, the highest in Europe, were able to cushion the decline somewhat through higher revenue per visitor. The First, Harder Kulm and Mürren adventure mountains, as well as the winter sports business, were also significantly less affected.

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Jungfraujoch also down in summer

During the peak season months of July and August – which are particularly important for the company – the decline in visitor numbers did ease somewhat. However, by August 23, the Jungfraujoch had still recorded a good 10% fewer visitors than in the same period the previous year. The trend towards fewer group tours continued.

Things went better on the adventure mountains. From the start of July to August 23, around 494,300 guests were recorded there – around 5% more than in the record-breaking previous year.

Jungfrau Railways remains cautious for the rest of the year in view of geopolitical conflicts and the fragile global economy. Given these circumstances, the Bernese Oberland-based tourism group describes the booking situation for the second half of the year as “solid”.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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