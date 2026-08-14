Swiss farmers fear worse drought losses than 2003

Markus Ritter expects drought damage to be more severe than during the hot summer of 2003 Keystone-SDA

Swiss Farmers’ Union president Markus Ritter estimates that losses caused by the heatwave will be higher than the CHF500 million of 2003.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Markus Ritter erwartet höhere Dürreschäden als im Hitzesommer 2003 Original Read more: Markus Ritter erwartet höhere Dürreschäden als im Hitzesommer 2003

Losses are certain to be higher this year as the heat and drought has affected all regions of the country, said Ritter in an interview with the CH Media group.

The situation is exceptional because the soil was already suffering from a water deficit at the start of the summer. “I have personally never experienced a drought like this before,” said Ritter. The outlook is poor for potatoes and sugar beet. Maize yields are also set to be lower.

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The consequences are also likely to be felt in food prices. Price rises are particularly likely for potatoes and sugar beet. The situation looks better for wheat and barley, as a large proportion had already grown before the drought and could be harvested successfully.

Retailers have indicated that they are prepared to shoulder certain additional costs resulting from the drought. “There will be negotiations,” said Ritter. Nevertheless, the agricultural sector will bear the brunt of the financial damage.

For example, a vegetable farmer’s yield could down by a third while producer prices rise by only 10%.

The situation is also particularly strained for livestock farmers. Due to a shortage of feed, many have already had to dip into their winter reserves. Hay prices have risen by up to 50%.

In June and July, 7,000 more cows had already been slaughtered compared with the previous year. With animals returning early from the Alps, slaughter figures are likely to rise further.

Nevertheless, Ritter rejects the idea of declaring a state of emergency. “The most important thing is not to panic.” The Farmers’ Association is in close contact with the government. Among other measures, water is being flown in to certain alpine pastures and customs duties on feed imports have been waived.

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More Climate adaptation Swiss farmers call for financial support during drought This content was published on Business community and politicians asked to help farmers cope with the drought. Read more: Swiss farmers call for financial support during drought

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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