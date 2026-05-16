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Motorhome jammed on bend blocks Swiss traffic for hours

Motorhome that is too heavy gets stuck on the Balmberg
Motorhome that is too heavy gets stuck on the Balmberg Keystone-SDA

A motorhome got stuck in a tight bend in Welschenrohr, northern Switzerland, on Friday evening. The driver had disregarded a ban on vehicles over 3.5 tonnes, Solothurn cantonal police reported on Saturday.

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The 73-year-old man was travelling in his vehicle from Welschenrohr towards Balmberg at around 5:30pm. Despite signs prohibiting driving, he continued his journey until he became blocked on a tight right-hand bend.

A towing service had to be called out to recover the heavy motorhome. Balmbergstrasse was completely closed for around three hours due to the complex work.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts

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