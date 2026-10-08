Permits for wolf culling rise sharply in Switzerland

Permits for the culling of wolves as a preventative measure have risen sharply Keystone-SDA

At the start of autumn 2026, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) had issued more permits for the preventive culling of wolves than in the same period last year. A legally binding permit decision has been issued for 39 packs. In 2025, the figure stood at 22 packs.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bewilligungen für präventive Wolfsabschüsse stark gestiegen Original Read more: Bewilligungen für präventive Wolfsabschüsse stark gestiegen

This sharp rise in the number of permits granted can be partly explained by an amendment to the Swiss Hunting Ordinance. The Kora Foundation, commissioned by the federal government, told the Keystone-SDA news agency that “the FOEN can now grant authorisation to cull wolf pups even before their presence has been confirmed”.

+ Swiss canton shot 17 wolves in September

However, young wolves may only be shot once their presence has been confirmed, according to a FOEN spokesperson.

According to the FOEN, the reason for the increase in applications for partial culls is that there are more wolf packs in Switzerland overall.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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