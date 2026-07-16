Swiss police officer fires shot during gun shop break-in
An off-duty Swiss police officer fired a shot during a break-in of a gun shop. There are no reports injuries and the perpetrators managed to escape.
A search has been launched in canton Solothurn in northern Switzerland. No details regarding stolen goods or damage can be provided at this stage.
Police were informed shortly after midnight of a burglary in progress at the gun shop.
By the time the emergency services arrived, the perpetrators – a group of men – were no longer at the scene. They had fled in a dark small car with French number plates.
The shot was fired by a member of the cantonal police who was not on duty at the time, the statement added. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the sequence of events and the circumstances.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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