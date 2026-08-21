Sofia and Noah top Switzerland’s baby name rankings in 2025
Sofia was Switzerland’s most popular girls’ name last year, while Noah remained the top choice for boys, according to figures published on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office.
Having ranked third the previous year, Sofia has now overtaken Emma and Mia, names that have featured prominently in the top three for several years.
+ Emma and Noah most popular Swiss baby names in 2024
Noah also remains a regular at the top of the boys’ list, having topped the rankings 12 times since 2010. Last year, it again ranked ahead of Liam and Gabriel.
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In French-speaking Switzerland, Sofia also tops the list, ahead of Olivia and Alma. Among boys, Gabriel ranks first, with Noah in second place and Arthur completing the top three.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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