Women prioritise security over returns when investing

Keystone-SDA

Women in Switzerland attach great importance to security when dealing with money, according to a study. When investing, they clearly prioritise stability over wealth accumulation or returns.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Studie: Frauen setzen bei Geldanlagen auf Sicherheit statt Rendite Original Read more: Studie: Frauen setzen bei Geldanlagen auf Sicherheit statt Rendite

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These are the findings of the “Women’s Perspectives 2026” study published on Tuesday by UBS and the research institute gfs.bern. It found that 94% of the women surveyed stated that money gives them a sense of security.

When investing, 57% cited security as the most important goal, well ahead of wealth accumulation at 34% and returns at 21%. According to the study, more than half of women (56%) occasionally ask themselves whether they are making sufficient financial provision for the future.

“We can see that financial issues have an important influence on everyday life,” says Cloé Jans, Senior Project Manager at gfs.bern. Nevertheless, women are generally not very interested in financial investments, she said. “Many think that they don’t have enough money to invest.”

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Professional advice and active wealth accumulation remain the exception rather than the rule. Almost three in ten women say they do not actively seek information about investments. Those looking for information most often turn to bank advisors. These were named as the most important source of information by 40% of respondents.

There are differences here according to age, explains Jans. “Older women seek information from bank advisors, while younger women tend to seek information from their social circle.” At the same time, more than eight out of ten women (82%) rate their money management as good or very good.

Women cite healthcare costs as the biggest financial burden. Almost one in two respondents (46%) ranked these as one of the five most important problems in Switzerland. According to the study, health insurance premiums rank ahead of taxes and housing costs in the household budget.

A total of 2,037 people in Switzerland, including 1,014 women, were surveyed for the study between December 2025 and January 2026. According to the authors, the survey is representative of the Swiss resident population.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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