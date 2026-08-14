Swimmers spot hand grenade in Zurich river

Swimmers find a hand grenade in the Limmat in Zurich Keystone-SDA

A live hand grenade that was spotted by swimmers in Zurich's river Limmat has been removed by army specialists.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des baigneurs trouvent une grenade à main dans la Limmat à Zurich Original Read more: Des baigneurs trouvent une grenade à main dans la Limmat à Zurich

The small bomb from the former Yugoslavia was revealed when the water level dropped at the Unterer Letten outdoor river pool in the Swiss city. No-one has been injured.

According to Zurich police, swimmers reported the presence of the grenade at the bottom of the river on Thursday morning. Divers from the river police then carried out a reconnaissance mission at the scene and confirmed that it was indeed a hand grenade.

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The object was lying about one metre from the bank. It had come to the surface due to the current low water level of the Limmat. As is standard procedure in such cases, specialists from the Swiss army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit were called in, working in collaboration with police.

The live hand grenade, which originated in the former Yugoslavia, was recovered shortly after 3.30pm, according to the police statement. The Zurich Institute of Forensic Medicine, called to the scene, then transported it in a specialised vehicle to detonate it safely.

During the recovery operation, the relevant section of the river Limmat was cordoned off as a safety precaution.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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