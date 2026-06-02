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Swiss car market stagnates

Swiss car market stagnates - despite greater demand for electric drives
Swiss car market stagnates - despite greater demand for electric drives Keystone-SDA

Between January and May, 91,300 new cars were registered in Switzerland, roughly the same number as a year ago, according to Auto Schweiz.

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Swiss car market stagnates
Listening: Swiss car market stagnates
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Keystone-SDA

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This was only possible because cars with electric motors recorded a significant increase in times of high petrol prices.

Pure electric vehicles have increased by 15.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the previous year, while plug-in hybrids have even increased by 20.1%.

New registrations of pure petrol and diesel drives, on the other hand, have continued to fall, according to the association.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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