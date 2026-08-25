The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss citizenship revoked due to terrorist attack plans

Swiss citizenship revoked due to plans to carry out an attack
Swiss citizenship revoked due to plans to carry out an attack Keystone-SDA

The Federal Administrative Court has upheld the revocation of Swiss citizenship for an IS supporter. The man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in France for planning attacks.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss citizenship revoked due to terrorist attack plans
Listening: Swiss citizenship revoked due to terrorist attack plans
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The man was born 36 years ago in Bosnia and Herzegovina and became a Swiss citizen in 2000. He lived in Yverdon-les-Bains in canton Vaud for a long time. In January 2021, the Assize Court in Paris sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment. He had professed allegiance to Islamic State (IS) and planned attacks in France, notably in Nice.

More

In a decision dated May 2021, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) revoked his Swiss citizenship on the grounds of the serious crimes he had committed in the context of terrorist activities. It was held that he had harmed Switzerland’s interests and damaged its reputation.

The Federal Administrative Court upheld this decision in a judgement published on Monday. The case may be appealed to the Federal Court.

More

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR