Kuwait and Switzerland want to strengthen trade ties
Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomed the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, to Bern on Tuesday to “strengthen ties between the two countries”. The visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Swiss authorities said.
Discussions focused primarily on strengthening trade relations. Several areas considered to have significant potential were highlighted, such as “healthcare, fintech, sustainable agriculture and food security”, according to a press release from the economics ministry.
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The meeting culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE) and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA). The aim is to “promote investment” in both countries.
International affairs, notably the situation in Iraq and the Gaza Strip, as well as humanitarian cooperation, were also discussed. Switzerland and Kuwait are committed to improving the humanitarian situation in the Middle East and to a two-state solution.
Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah’s visit follows Parmelin’s visit to Kuwait last February.
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+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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