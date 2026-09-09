Switzerland hit by thousands of lightning strikes overnight
After a stormy night across Switzerland, MeteoSwiss recorded nearly 12,000 lightning strikes by Wednesday morning, making it one of the most lightning-active days on record.
+ Lightning density in Switzerland second highest in Europe
MeteoSwiss said wind gusts reached 110km/h in Steckborn, in canton Thurgau and 101km/h in Koppigen, in canton Bern. On the Hörnli, in canton Zurich, wind speeds of 116km/h were recorded.
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As of early Wednesday morning, there had been no reports of any damage.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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