Bathing water in Central Swiss lakes rated ‘impeccable’
The lakes in cantons Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Lucerne have “impeccable” bathing water quality.
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Samples were taken at 65 bathing spots between May and June from lakes in Central Switzerland, including Lake Lucerne, Lake Zug, Lake Zurich and smaller lakes in the region, the Lake Lucerne Supervisory Commission announced on Tuesday.
The water samples were analysed for intestinal bacteria. The tests were carried out by the Laboratory of the Original Cantons and the Food Control and Consumer Protection Agency. All sampling points achieved “good to excellent” water quality, according to the authorities. No recommendations or restrictions had to be issued for bathers.
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According to the statement, the tests focused on the microbiological contamination of the water. The presence of duck fleas (ceraria), which can occur near the shore in high water temperatures, was not assessed. These fork-tailed larvae are considered harmless, but can cause temporary itching.
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Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
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