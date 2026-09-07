Legal Swiss cannabis sales ‘promote safer consumption’
The regulated sale of cannabis in Swiss pharmacies may encourage a shift towards lower-risk forms of use.
This is the conclusion reached in an interim assessment of the cannabis pilot scheme in Bern, Biel and Lucerne.
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An increasing number of cannabis users are opting for harm-reduction methods such as vaping. Around 71% said they passed on advice to people in their social circle.
The findings of the scientific study were presented on Monday in Bern. According to the study, legal access has not led to increased consumption.
The pilot project, which has been running since 2024, has so far proceeded without any security incidents.
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The findings are to be incorporated into the revision of the Federal Act on Cannabis Products. The government has extended the pilot project until October 2028.
Cannabis trials are also underway in the cities of Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and in the cantons of St Gallen and Basel-Country.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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