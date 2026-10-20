Swiss musician’s legal challenge to ‘noisy’ tuba ban falls flat

Tuba player calls for noise measurements in a Zurich court Keystone-SDA

A Swiss tuba player's bid to overturn a noise pollution ban has fallen on deaf ears in court. The musician failed to convince the judge to measure the noise impact of his instrument.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Bezirksgericht Uster ZH spricht Tubaspieler frei Original Read more: Bezirksgericht Uster ZH spricht Tubaspieler frei

Русский ru Суд в Швейцарии оправдал музыканта, игравшего на тубе Read more: Суд в Швейцарии оправдал музыканта, игравшего на тубе

He demanded an official measurement to define what constitutes unreasonable noise. A previous measurement had been carried out together with health insuranrance firm Suva. The test picked up the noise of a tractor and a woodpecker, but not the sound of his tuba, the musician argued.

But the Uster District Court rejected his request, ruling that volume alone is not the decisive factor when determining whether a particular sound is unreasonable.

The tuba player has been in a long-running dispute with the local council, which has banned him from playing music on public land. He received complaints for playing outside a local shooting range between Swiss National Day August 1, 2025 and March 24, 2026.

The musician told the court that it was always just one neighbour who complained. He claimed that his tuba was quieter than other noises in the neighbourhood.

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More Votes Nuisance or festive tradition? Swiss vote on fireworks ban This content was published on Supporters want to reduce the noise pollution and environmental impact caused by fireworks while opponents argue for the preservation of a popular tradition. Read more: Nuisance or festive tradition? Swiss vote on fireworks ban

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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