Flat vacancy rates rise slightly in Zurich and Winterthur
The number of vacant flats has risen slightly in canton Zurich. Nevertheless, housing remains extremely scarce in the two Swiss cities.
The cantonal vacancy rate has risen from 0.48% to 0.52%, the canton announced on Tuesday. As was the case last year, the rate remains below 1% in all regions of Zurich.
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In the city of Zurich, exactly 252 flats were vacant on June 1. That is 17 more than the previous year, which corresponds to a very low figure of 0.11%. In Winterthur, the authorities counted 116 unoccupied flats, 12 more than the year before. The vacancy rate there stands at 0.2%.
A key reason for the ongoing housing shortage and low vacancy rates is the low level of construction activity in recent years.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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