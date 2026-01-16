Veteran Gas Executive Steve Hill Is Leaving Mercuria

(Bloomberg) — Steve Hill, who was hired by Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. in 2024 to build out its liquefied natural gas business, is leaving the energy trading house.

Hill was part of the company’s efforts to expand into the fast-growing global LNG market. Before joining Mercuria, Hill was responsible for Shell Plc’s LNG, gas, power and environmental products marketing and trading.

Hill was one of a trio of heavyweight hires Mercuria made after reaping record profits, setting off a renewed push into trading physical commodities, along with Kostas Bintas in metals and Nick O’Kane in gas and power.

Known as one of the worlds biggest traders of oil and gas, the firm has been a relative latecomer behind other trading house rivals in building out a large scale physical trading business for LNG.

A spokesperson for Mercuria confirmed Hill is leaving the company. Hill didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.